The Morning Watch: The Matrix Resurrections Honest Trailer, Creating Dune's Training Room & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, watch the Honest Trailer jack into "The Matrix Resurrections" and find out how far up its own ass this sequel can get. Plus, take a look at the making of the training room sequence from "Dune." And finally, watch as Drew Barrymore prepares for the new "Scream" with some bloody delicious treats that you can make at home while you get reacquainted with the slasher franchise.
The Matrix Resurrections Honest Trailer
First up, since "The Matrix Resurrections" hit both theaters and HBO Max last month, Screen Junkies has wasted no time taking the red pill and seeing what this sequel/reboot is all about. Unfortunately, it's all about itself, without much of the cleverness that made the original trilogy such a thrill to watch (with the exception of the ending). Plus, it's so preoccupied with trying to justify its existence through meta mockery that it forgets there's supposed to be good action too. Give me that blue pill already.
Creating the Training Room in Dune
Next, with "Dune" hitting Blu-ray and DVD this week, Warner Bros. takes a look at how director Denis Villeneuve crafted the training room sequence with Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin. Listen as the filmmaker talks about shooting the scene, as well as how the combat was planned by fight coordinator Roger Yuan. Get a glimpse of storyboards, behind-the-scenes footage, and much more.
Drew Barrymore's Scream Party Treats
Finally, with "Scream" arriving in theaters this week, "The Drew Barrymore Show," hosted by none other than Ghostface's first on-screen victim, reveals some tasty treats you can cook up for your bloodthirsty friends. Find out how to make Oozing Cupcakes, a Bloody Cocktail, and Gory Guts Pizza Tear-and-Share Bread. This is bound to make your "Scream" watch party a hit before you head out to theaters to see the latest sequel.