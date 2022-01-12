The Morning Watch: The Matrix Resurrections Honest Trailer, Creating Dune's Training Room & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch the Honest Trailer jack into "The Matrix Resurrections" and find out how far up its own ass this sequel can get. Plus, take a look at the making of the training room sequence from "Dune." And finally, watch as Drew Barrymore prepares for the new "Scream" with some bloody delicious treats that you can make at home while you get reacquainted with the slasher franchise.