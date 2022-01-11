Apparently, Andrew Garfield Was Not Hot Enough To Hang Out With Talking Lion

Andrew Garfield just reported a crime. Apparently in the year 2008, when chaos clearly reigned supreme, the then 25-year-old actor was denied the titular role in "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian" because — and this may sound insane — he wasn't "handsome enough." Believe it or not, someone looked at a headshot of this future heartthrob and against all odds decided he wasn't hot enough to share the screen with a talking lion or sword-wielding mice. Garfield recently told this tragic tale to Variety, where he said:

"I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' and I thought, 'This could be it, this could be it. And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed."

Even after being turned down, his obsession with the role refused to fade. So he put it to good use and bugged his agent for answers: "She eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, 'It's because they don't think you're handsome enough, Andrew.'"

Fighting against every impulse in my body, I won't spend the next hundred words lamenting the absolute insanity of this take nor will I go in depth about Andrew Garfield's effortless ability to pull of Prince Caspian's long hair (see Martin Scorsese's "Silence") but just know that this is madness. Just picture it: Andrew Garfield walks into an audition room in his Prada and his hoodie and his f***-you flip-flops and gives a rousing performance as the naive and dashing Prince Caspian, and despite his endless charisma, somehow loses the role. What kind of cruel world do we live in? Sadly, it's not a matter of just being handsome, he had to be the handsomest star to breeze through the audition room and he was up against the supernaturally beautiful Ben Barnes ... who I assume is now his archnemesis.

Of his fellow leading man, Garfield said: "Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I'm not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job." The kind words don't hide your true feelings, Andrew, we all know you're still seething with rage.