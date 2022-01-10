The Art Of The Mitchells Vs The Machines Book Is Officially Free To Read Online
The Netflix film "The Mitchells vs The Machines" is just the sweetest thing out there. It was one of the only films my entire family could agree on during the holidays. Aside from the lovely story about creativity, reliance on technology, and the love of family, it's got Monchi, played by famous doggie personality Doug the Pug. A film like this is a gift during a really crappy time in the world, but it's not the only gift you're getting. According to a tweet from Cartoon Brew, you can now check out the book "The Art of The Mitchells vs The Machines" for free online!
It's pretty wonderful, and that's not just coming from me. Take a look at the book review from /Film's Ethan Anderton. It's hard to beat that, and you don't even have to pay for it! You can read the book and look at the stunning art at mvmbook.netflixawards.com. It gives a great look at the animation process, from concept art, sketches, and character studies to the final product.
I Want to Watch Katie's Movies!
Here is the official synopsis for "The Mitchells vs The Machines":
From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" and "The LEGO Movie" comes "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet ... saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find "her people," when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can't get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it's up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.
If you haven't watched "The Mitchells vs The Machines" yet, please go take a break from your life and do so. I promise you, it will make your day infinitely better.
