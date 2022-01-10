Hulu Comedy Series Reboot Is Officially Happening And Judy Greer Has Joined The Cast

Hulu has ordered a new original scripted series, and in an extra-meta turn of events, it's called "Reboot." We've learned via press release that the series, which we first heard about back in August, is also adding prolific actress Judy Greer to the cast.

Greer will join Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in the comedy series, which follows — no joke — the cast of an early 2000s sitcom that's forced to reunite when Hulu orders a reboot of the show. To be clear, "Reboot" isn't a Hulu reboot, but a Hulu show about a fake Hulu reboot. The cast has some issues to work out and must do so against the backdrop of the ever-changing landscape of the television industry.

"Reboot" previously had Lesley Bibb attached in the role of Bree, but the latest announcement states that Greer will replace her. All signs indicate that the series has taken up Super Yaki's call to action and made the perpetually underrated Greer the lead. Bree is described in the official synopsis as "a small-town pageant girl who always dreamed of being an actress and a princess" and became both. Meanwhile, Key plays a resentful Yale-trained actor, while Knoxville is a foul-mouthed stand-up comic returning to his only sitcom role. It's easy to see how these three may not get along.