The Morning Watch: Hawkeye 2: Lost In New York, The Science Of Don't Look Up & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch a trailer remix that combines the heroics of Marvel's "Hawkeye" series with the holiday comedy sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." Plus, listen as astronomers break down the real science behind the world-ending satire "Don't Look Up." And finally, dig deep into the lyrics behind the songs of Disney's latest animated musical "Encanto."