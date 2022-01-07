New Scream Featurette Sets Its Sights On The Returning Original Cast Members

The featurette starts with a glimpse of the big shocker scene from the first film with Drew Barrymore on the phone with the killer. "That 'Scream' will always be looked up to and looked back at," says Courteney Cox in the featurette. Neve Campbell adds, "We knew we were a part of something that felt like it was on fire."

We'll be getting a lot more of Dewey (Arquette) and his journey in the new "Scream," according to the video interviews. Even better? Cox tells us that it's "really scary," and we can certainly see that in the glimpse we have of Ghostface attaching Sidney. Even that little clip made me jump out of my seat. Hold me?

"Scream" is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, and based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson. Are you ready to return to Woodboro? Who do you think is behind the mask? Let us know @slashfilm!