Star Wars Bits: The High Republic, Knights Of The Old Republic, The Book Of Boba Fett, And More!

In the above special episode of "Star Wars: The High Republic Show," host Krystina Arielle celebrates the one-year anniversary of "The High Republic" with special guests, including all five original "High Republic" authors, and some exciting details about second phase of "The High Republic."

Phase II of "Star Wars: The High Republic" will be called "Quest of the Jedi" and takes place 150 years before the events of Phase I's "Light of the Jedi" (and 350 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace"). Phase II arrives in October 2022 with new stories by Zoraida Córdova, George Mann, Lydia Kang, and Tessa Gratton.

Córdova previously wrote stories for the "From a Certain Point of View" books plus the Galaxy's Edge novel "A Crash of Fate," while Mann wrote "Star Wars: Myths and Fables" as well as the High Republic story "Showdown at the Fair." Lydia Kang wrote a short story for "From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back," which focused on medical droid 2-1B. Tessa Gratton isn't a published "Star Wars" author yet, but she is currently working on the upcoming "Stories of Jedi and Sith" anthology.

Cavan Scott will be writing a new series for Marvel Comics, while Daniel José Older will be writing a series for Dark Horse Comics. Charles Soule will also be writing an origin story for Jedi Porter Engle, revealing how he became known as the Blade of Bardotta. Another announcement is that Justina Ireland's novel "Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster" will include several connections to The High Republic Phase II when it releases on March 1, 2022, but exactly what those connections are is unclear.

Check out the video above for more information about Phase II of "Star Wars: The High Republic" or visit StarWars.com.