Here's Why We See Boba's Face So Much In The Book Of Boba Fett

The long-awaited "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett" has released its second episode, and even as far back as Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) appearance in "The Mandalorian," we've seen him without his helmet on. That was in stark contrast to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), whose face we only saw in tiny, powerful moments. Why are we seeing so much of Temuera Morrison's face? (This is not a complaint. I'm very happy to see his face, Sarlacc scars and all!)

In "The Book of Boba Fett," we're learning a whole lot about what happened to Boba after being thrown down the Sarlacc pit. He's lucky to have escaped at all with any face to speak of, let alone show. As C-3PO tells Han Solo of the pit in "Return of the Jedi," "In its belly, you will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as you are slowly digested over a thousand years."