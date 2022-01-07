Here's Why We See Boba's Face So Much In The Book Of Boba Fett
The long-awaited "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett" has released its second episode, and even as far back as Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) appearance in "The Mandalorian," we've seen him without his helmet on. That was in stark contrast to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), whose face we only saw in tiny, powerful moments. Why are we seeing so much of Temuera Morrison's face? (This is not a complaint. I'm very happy to see his face, Sarlacc scars and all!)
In "The Book of Boba Fett," we're learning a whole lot about what happened to Boba after being thrown down the Sarlacc pit. He's lucky to have escaped at all with any face to speak of, let alone show. As C-3PO tells Han Solo of the pit in "Return of the Jedi," "In its belly, you will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as you are slowly digested over a thousand years."
'Take His Helmet Off'
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Morrison spoke about the discussion around his facial reveal:
It actually came by chance [in The Mandalorian]. I think I was on the spacecraft, and I said, "Well, I'm not flying the thing, I'm not fighting. Can I take my helmet off?" And I remember there was a bit of discussion. That's that scene when I was giving [Wen] all my dialogue because I wanted to be the quiet kind. And then [director] Rick [Famuywia] goes, "Yeah, I think it'll be OK. Take his helmet off." I would have been disappointed if someone said to me, "Leave the helmet on for the whole series." So thank Christ, they said, "Yes, you can take it off for the scene." So that's how it started. And honestly, I think they need to see my face here. But you know, funnily enough, I think [on Mandalorian] they could tell if it wasn't me. [If it was a stunt person,] Robert Rodriguez would say, "Oh, I can tell it's not you if you're not under that helmet." My face would act through the helmet! I don't know how that goes, but if there's an Oscar for best performance under a helmet, I'm going to win it.
I'd vote for him if I had any say at the Oscars. "Best Performance Under a Helmet" is something we might have to campaign for, but with all the superheroes and genre character helmets out there these days, it could happen. Not at the Academy Awards, but hey, maybe the Saturn Awards?