The Ledge Trailer Has Murder And Suspense On The Rocks [Exclusive]

As you can see, "The Ledge" looks to be precisely the kind of straightforward suspenser that fans of the genre crave, with a minimal cast and a natural escalation of the inciting situation. There also appear to be gorgeous wildlife settings, and whatever scenes were filmed on an artificial cliff against bluescreen appear as seamless as can be. Coming in at a tight 86-minutes, this is precisely the kind of old school flick we're looking forward to in 2022. As far as survival movies go, the stakes don't get any higher than this ... quite literally!

We're also exclusively debuting this new poster for "The Ledge." Don't look down! (Though actually do look down, because that's where the poster is.)

"The Ledge" is directed by Howard J. Ford ("The Dead," "Adventure Boyz," "The Lockdown Hauntings") from a screenplay by Tom Boyle ("Nature Unleashed: Volcano"). It is produced by Kate Hoffman, Fred Hedman and Miloš Đukelić.

Here is the official synopsis: