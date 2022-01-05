The Beatles: Get Back Gets Special Theatrical Release Exclusively In IMAX

Well, we knew "Spider-Man" couldn't hog all the IMAX screens forever, but it's a huge surprise that it's The Beatles who are coming for their big, big screen appearance when ol' web-head is done with his run.

By now, you will have potentially seen the entire 8+ hour run of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" on Disney+. But should your home theater set up not be up to snuff you have a new option, and that's to head to your local IMAX theater on January 30, 2022. You won't get all 8 hours, but you will get a 60-minute chunk that focuses solely on the rooftop performance which serves as the series climax and also happens to be the band's last live performance before they broke up.

Not only do you get 60 minutes of some of the best musicians ever to hold instruments performing back-to-back bangers, but you'll also get a bonus Q&A with filmmaker Peter Jackson as a little treat.