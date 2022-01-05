Netflix Says F*** It, Orders Game Show Called Bulls***

Hot on the heels of Korean thriller series "Squid Game" dominating pop culture, Netflix is again trading in on cash-strapped contestants vying for riches. The streaming giant's latest non-scripted order is for "Bullsh*t: The Game Show," a series where fake news is as good as real news as long as your mark is gullible enough — a truly American show, indeed. "America's Got Talent" judge (and former host of "Deal or No Deal") Howie Mandel is set to host in the summer of 2022.

"Bullsh*t: The Game Show" comes courtesy of Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash by way of their production company Nobody's Hero; the same duo is behind Netflix's competitive fail-fest "Nailed It!" Potts and Nash has previously gained notice with offbeat non-scripted titles like a competitive dating reality series with artist Meat Loaf, based on his 1993 single and karaoke staple, "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)". The show, shot in New Mexico, will give contestants a shot at a big payoff, whether they know the answer or not.

The way it works is throughout the game, players work their way up a money ladder one of two ways: either they can answer questions correctly, or they can confidently bluff with incorrect answers and convince others that they are right. With riches on the line, "Bullsh*t" is a game where you don't have to spin a wheel of fortune to stay out of jeopardy, you just have to know how to play the players and be the slickest cat in the room.