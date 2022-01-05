Pam & Tommy Trailer: The Sordid '90s Legend Becomes A Hulu Series

The "Pam & Tommy" trailer features a fun shot of Lily James peering over her sunglasses in disbelief, as Pamela Anderson realizes that her private sex tape is circulating the internet. Ironically, that expression is exactly how I feel every time I remember that this show stars Lily James. The actress is unrecognizable beneath the transformative work of "three to five hours" of makeup. If the cast styling is any indication, the upcoming Hulu miniseries is primed to transport its audience back into the past.

The series will follow the tumultuous relationship of Anderson and Lee, beginning with their marriage (which occurred within 96 hours of knowing one another), all the way through the ensuing chaos after the sex tape filmed during their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. In its eight-episode run, "Pam & Tommy" will trace their whirlwind romance, disastrous honeymoon, chaotic media coverage, and the eventual fallout from the madness. This includes telling the story of Rand (Seth Rogen), the unsavory electrician who steals the tape, and his equally sleazy accomplice, Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman), a porn producer who helps distribute the tape. Here's how Hulu describes the series:

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam and Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple's home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of two.

The series comes from "I, Tonya" and "Cruella" director Craig Gillespie, and also stars Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. "Pam & Tommy" is set to premiere with its first three episodes on February 3, 2022.