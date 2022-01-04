After Life Season 3 Trailer: There Are Angels — They Don't Have Wings Or Live In Clouds

Even the dog in this trailer is making my eyes well up in a way that can't be blamed on allergies. Anyway, Tony is going on a little trip to scatter his dad's ashes, and some of it doesn't go well. His dad wanted his ashes scattered on the floor of his local pub. He probably didn't want them thrown at someone's mouth, but hey, we do what we can. This is morbid, but I know more than one person who's tried to scatter someone's ashes at a beach or on top of a mountain who knows very well what that means. I apologize in advance for your nightmares this evening.

I absolutely love the lines, "I thought not caring was a superpower. I was wrong." It just sums up everything we've all been through these past thousand months. (Maybe not a thousand months? Time means nothing anymore.) Tony is finally learning about what makes someone an angel. It's not what happens after you die, but how you live. Do it with kindness. Make the people around you just a little bit happier. That's a message we all need to hear right now. It's a message the person behind me on the plane this week who kept taking off their mask needs to hear. I hope you're reading this, Karen. I mean, friend. See? Kindness. Sigh. This final season can't come soon enough.

The final season of "After Life" will hit Netflix on January 14, 2022.