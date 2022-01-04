Harry Potter Reunion Special Mistakes Have Been Fixed By HBO Max

This wasn't the only mix-up that came to light as fans dug into "Return To Hogwarts." The HBO Max special's second mistake was pointed out by none other than Oliver Phelps himself, the actor who plays George Weasley in the eight "Harry Potter" films. As reported by The LA Times, the twin posted a photo of a moment from the special on his own Instagram. In it, he and his brother James Phelps, who plays Fred Weasley, are speaking. The actor indicated that the two on-screen titles labeling the brothers were swapped by sharing a simple double-sided arrow emoji. "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," he said in the accompanying caption, before adding that "it was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion."

Producers owned up to the Emmas mix-up quickly. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, they said, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly." As of now, they don't seem to have publicly acknowledged the Phelps twins' mix-up. That makes sense, because that one's a little more embarrassing; the twins are dressed completely different from one another in the interview, with haircuts that look nothing alike. But the folks behind the special clearly got the memo from Phelps' post: HBO Max is now airing an updated version of "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts" that has both errors fixed. Ten points to these editors for the quick fix!

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts" is currently streaming on HBO Max.