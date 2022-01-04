Harry Potter Reunion Special Mistakes Have Been Fixed By HBO Max
"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts" premiered this weekend on HBO Max, but the network known for the great "Game of Thrones" water bottle fiasco found itself making some corrections to the special in its first days on the air.
Over the weekend, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that a childhood photo purported to be of Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson was actually of another brown-haired former child star, Emma Roberts. The photo in question shows the "American Horror Story" actress as a young child, sitting at a breakfast table with a big set of Minnie Mouse ears perched atop her head. On the one hand, it looks a lot like a young Emma Watson. On the other hand, it has a pretty clear source: Emma Roberts' own Instagram.
It Wasn't Just The Emmas Who Got Mixed Up
This wasn't the only mix-up that came to light as fans dug into "Return To Hogwarts." The HBO Max special's second mistake was pointed out by none other than Oliver Phelps himself, the actor who plays George Weasley in the eight "Harry Potter" films. As reported by The LA Times, the twin posted a photo of a moment from the special on his own Instagram. In it, he and his brother James Phelps, who plays Fred Weasley, are speaking. The actor indicated that the two on-screen titles labeling the brothers were swapped by sharing a simple double-sided arrow emoji. "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," he said in the accompanying caption, before adding that "it was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion."
Producers owned up to the Emmas mix-up quickly. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, they said, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly." As of now, they don't seem to have publicly acknowledged the Phelps twins' mix-up. That makes sense, because that one's a little more embarrassing; the twins are dressed completely different from one another in the interview, with haircuts that look nothing alike. But the folks behind the special clearly got the memo from Phelps' post: HBO Max is now airing an updated version of "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts" that has both errors fixed. Ten points to these editors for the quick fix!
"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts" is currently streaming on HBO Max.