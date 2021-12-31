Every Peacemaker Episode Will Have A Post-Credits Scene

James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," which came out in early August of 2021 and is currently available to stream in the United States on HBO Max, was far better received by fans and critics than David Ayer's 2016 film "Suicide Squad," a film which takes place in the same continuity and features some of the same actors but was notoriously undone by endless re-edits and studio tinkering. Gunn's film was, comparatively, gently raucous and featured several new, wackier characters, including a human shark creature voiced by Sylvester Stallone, a man infected with brightly colored, extraterrestrial polka dots, and, most notably, the super-serious supervillain The Peacemaker (John Cena), who is so convinced that he is doing the right thing that it allows him to do some pretty horrible things. Think Captain America without the aw-shucks attitude, an ironclad ego, and a much, much stronger compunction for murder.

James Gunn will also be the showrunner on the upcoming TV series "Peacemaker" (not to be confused with the 1997 feature film starring George Clooney), with Cena reprising the role and Gunn directing most of the episodes. Gunn describes The Peacemaker as a "superhero/supervillain/world's biggest douchebag."

While promoting "Peacemaker" on Twitter, Gunn revealed that there will be more to the show than the mere episodes themselves.