How Nightmare Alley Costume Designer Luis Sequeira Brought Vintage Fashion Back To Life [Interview]

You get the opportunity to show quite a rise and fall for Stan. How'd you want to communicate that arc?

At the beginning it was all about fit, the changes in fit, the changes in color palette, the changes in old versus new, worn versus completely fresh, tweedy versus slick. At the beginning, the fit was looser, saggier, very well worn; which gave him a foundation of character. And then when he moved to the city, it was abandoning everything from that earlier part of the movie and creating this new character with only the finest in tailored garments, and ties, and silk, and hats. And so, that was wonderful to put together, what I would say, a collection of costumes that felt cohesive to this new person.

When he's performing those shows at his peak, was that vintage or created?

We built that. In actual fact, for the characters we built probably 90% of everything that you saw on screen. In many cases in the carnival, we had to contend with all the characters being in the rain, so we built everything and then aged that out to have the multiples ready. And then with the tails, we built those. In regards to the suits, we were fortunate to have some original 1939 deadstock UK government issued suits that we were able to pull patterns from, so that we were getting really the precise style notes and fit of that era for standing suits.

What's unique about UK government issued suits?

There was specific yardage that you had to make a suit, and it would get a seal of approval. It had never been worn, had original tagging all over it and we were very fortunate to have been lent by a private collector to duplicate them.

Since your work is inspired by character, and Stan is such a mystery at times, how'd he inspire you?

I think it was about consumption in the second part of the movie, where he was just consuming in the sense of providing this facade. In a couple of occasions you'll see a canary shirt in one change and a wild tie in another and that was kind of a little bit of little telltale signs that he wasn't all complete. At the end, it's this full circle story that couldn't get any worse than it does. I think it really was, in the second half, about the consumption of just finding that his life was closing in and he was just putting on the armor.

You worked on "Nightmare Alley" for two years, right? Where did your work begin?

I started in June 2019 and I went to Europe to start collecting clothes, doing flea markets and antique dealers, and buying fabrics that I wanted to use in the film. We had a pause in production in the fall for a few weeks. And then we shot our city aspect of the movie and then COVID hit and we were down, and we waited six months to start back up. And then we proceeded to do the carnival and had six weeks to prepare for the carnival, which seems like a long time but all of the prep work we had done prior, a lot of it was null and void. Those extras were no longer available, and so we had to refit those folks. We finished around Christmas, so it was a very long process and I was thankful for the time, because even in the downtime it gave me an opportunity to really move away from the city and really focus on the country aspect of the film.