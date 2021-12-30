Don't Look Up Contains An Intentional Editing Mistake

Writer-director Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up," now streaming on Netflix, has earned mixed-to-negative reviews, with our own Chris Evangelista calling it "a smug, shrill disaster movie satire." Despite its star-studded cast, led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the knives and pitchforks — and plastic social media sporks — are out for this film. That includes not just reviewers but also viewers, who have caught what appears to be a blooper in the background.

Said blooper (or non-blooper, if McKay is to be believed) involves the crew of "Don't Look Up," who can be spotted in their face masks off to the side of Lawrence about 90 minutes into the movie. Entertainment Weekly likened this moment to the infamous "Game of Thrones" episode whereby a cup of Starbucks coffee could be glimpsed in the medieval world of Westeros. HBO promptly removed that cup from the episode as the flub went viral.

With "Don't Look Up," it was people in the frame, not anachronistic coffee, and it seems their appearance was intentional. Someone posted a clip to Tik Tok showing the moment in question, with the hashtags #oops and #moviemistakes. As outlets like E! Online picked up on the story, McKay himself chimed in on Twitter, as you can see below.

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

McKay linked to the E! story pointing out the mistake, and wrote, "Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience." The cynical view would be to say that he's just trying to save face, but actually, it's the crew members who were trying to follow Covid protocols and possibly save lives by covering their faces with masks.

You can see the blurry frame from the rather shaky cam shot below. It comes in at the 88:10-minute mark.