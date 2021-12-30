Why It Took Three Spider-Man Movies For *That* Line To Be Said In The MCU

Some things simply can't be avoided in certain superhero movies. Bruce Wayne's parents will always die horrific deaths (usually in slow-motion), Superman will always fool everybody about his secret identity by slipping on a pair of glasses, and Spider-Man will always burden himself over how the power of his gifts require an innate sense of responsibility, too. That exact line of dialogue may not always be stated in every single Spidey movie, but the shadow cast by those words — commonly attributed to Uncle Ben, but originally stated by the omniscient narrator at the very end of the "Amazing Fantasy #15" comic in 1962 — looms large over every incarnation of Peter Parker.

However, subtext just isn't enough sometimes. With every appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his arrival in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," a growing segment of viewers have grown increasingly aware of the glaring omission of the literal words, "With great power comes great responsibility" throughout Tom Holland's run as Spider-Man. In fact, the entire presence of Uncle Ben himself has thus far been relegated to blink-and-miss-it Easter eggs or minor references that the majority of audiences likely missed.

This all changed in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ... but with one big twist. As it turns out, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers found a clever way to pay homage to the web-head's established legacy while still putting their own unique spin on it. In an interview with THR, the writing duo explained their thought process that led up to the long-overdue uttering of those classic words. According to Sommers, they didn't necessarily feel much pressure to force it in either "Spider-Man: Homecoming" or its sequel, "Far From Home." But when the opportunity presented itself with the shocking death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), they jumped at the chance to shake things up:

"As the story started to develop, and as we got to the scene with May, we realized, 'This is going to be Peter's Uncle Ben,' and the words are going to come out. For the scene on the rooftop, where the three Peters meet, we felt pretty strongly that we need something to really, finally crystalize it for these three guys that they are the same, that they are brothers. And that they are bound in a cosmic way by something and having them share those words in common seemed like the thing to do."