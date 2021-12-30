The Morning Watch: Don't Let Classic Movies Die, The Matrix Resurrections Cast Explains The Matrix & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a moment to understand why we can't let classic movies lose their important place in our understanding and love of cinema. Plus, listen as "The Matrix Resurrections" cast explains the concept of "The Matrix" as easily as possible. And finally, watch the gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" mess up some takes from the show's 10th season back in 2015.