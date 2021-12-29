The Book Of Boba Fett's Theme May Hint At The Show's Main Villain
It's been a long time coming, but "The Book of Boba Fett" has finally made a main event out of one of the most hallowed minor characters in "Star Wars" history. Boba Fett has been overrun with theories and speculation since he was first introduced to the "Star Wars" canon, and his highly-anticipated turn to Disney+ is no different. With most of the series' plot details being kept under Disney-standard discretion, very few know exactly what Fett will be up against as he turns from bounty hunter to crime lord. Despite all the secrecy, the first episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" may have already teased the show's main conflict.
Ludwig Göransson, the composer known and loved for his work on "The Mandalorian," also tapped in to compose the themes for "The Book of Boba Fett." The show's main theme dials up the motifs that made Göransson's "Mandalorian" score so memorable, but also slips another lesser-known theme right into the midst: that of crime syndicate Crimson Dawn. The collective was first introduced in the oft-maligned "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and later appeared in the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." What stake could they have in "Book of Boba Fett"?
What is Crimson Dawn, Again?
Leading up to the events of the original trilogy, Crimson Dawn was one of the most ruthless criminal empires the galaxy had ever known. The group was publicly headed by Dryden Vos during and after the Clone Wars, but Maul — former Sith apprentice, later part-time crime lord — called the shots behind the scenes. The organization had humble beginnings as a band of intergalactic thugs who hopped from planet to planet, stealing coveted resources and oppressing anyone who got in their way.
By the end of the Clone Wars, Crimson Dawn had joined the ranks of Maul's far-reaching Shadow Collective. Maul was collecting as many syndicates as he could get his hands on, and gunning for revenge against his former master Darth Sidious, and longtime rival Obi-Wan Kenobi, who sliced him in half that one time. His plans nearly ended the Clone Wars in a different way, until the infamous Order 66 forced both him and his syndicate leaders into hiding for years.
Crimson Dawn came back strong in the age of the Empire, terrorizing more planets and gaining more power than they ever had before. Dryden Vos still served as public figurehead, and Maul pulled strings in the shadows. But eventually, as seen in "Star Wars: Rebels," Maul was killed in a poetic duel against Kenobi, which essentially dissolved his Shadow Collective. By that time, Vos was also dead, and the keys to Crimson Dawn had passed to his formidable lieutenant, Qi'ra (because she murdered him #GirlBoss).
Crimson Dawn's New Leader
We haven't seen Qi'ra on the big screen since Emilia Clarke first portrayed her in "Solo," but she's been leading a busy life on the pages of Marvel's "Star Wars" comics in the meantime. After abandoning Han and Chewbacca for a higher rank in Crimson Dawn, Qi'ra became the group's definitive leader. The war between the Empire and the Rebellion might have slowed things down for the galactic crime bosses, but Qi'ra had a hand in a few key events that fans are already familiar with. After Han was frozen in carbonite and placed in Boba Fett's custody, Qi'ra actually intercepted his bounty and used Han to leverage more power for the syndicate. She even went toe-to-toe with Darth Vader, and though she didn't exactly triumph, she did survive the encounter — and how many can honestly say that?
Comic runs like "Crimson Reign" and "War of the Bounty Hunters" show just how formidable Qi'ra became after "Solo." At the height of the Civil War, Crimson Dawn established itself as a fierce contender to both the Empire and the Hutts, two of the most powerful entities in the galaxy. She also planned to kill both Vader and Emperor Palpatine... which we all know doesn't happen, but it's still nice to dream. When last seen in "Crimson Reign," Qi'ra was on her way to recruit the Rebel Alliance for a yet-unknown purpose, so she could have even more to do with the Rebellion's triumph over the Empire than previously thought.
Is Qi'ra Boba Fett's Next Rival?
Very little is known about Qi'ra or Crimson Dawn after the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." The plot of "Crimson Reign," which sees Qi'ra orchestrating all-out war between the rival syndicates, is still ongoing, but it's safe to say that she could have a role to play in the future — maybe even in "Book of Boba Fett." Qi'ra had tons of influence in the waning years of the war. And though she obviously didn't get the chance to personally destroy Palpatine, the dissolution of the Empire could have only made her stronger.
Given the fact that "Book of Boba Fett" is diving into the juicy lawlessness that a power vacuum can create, it makes sense for Crimson Dawn (and any other remaining syndicate) to make an appearance in the series. With the seeds of tension that Qi'ra planted in "Crimson Reign," we could see the aftermath of the Syndicate War and the effects it has on the New Republic. Plus, she and Boba Fett have pretty big beef over that whole Carbonite Han kerfuffle. As Fett takes control of Jabba's empire on Tatooine, he'll probably become an increasing threat to Crimson Dawn.