The Book Of Boba Fett's Theme May Hint At The Show's Main Villain

Leading up to the events of the original trilogy, Crimson Dawn was one of the most ruthless criminal empires the galaxy had ever known. The group was publicly headed by Dryden Vos during and after the Clone Wars, but Maul — former Sith apprentice, later part-time crime lord — called the shots behind the scenes. The organization had humble beginnings as a band of intergalactic thugs who hopped from planet to planet, stealing coveted resources and oppressing anyone who got in their way.

By the end of the Clone Wars, Crimson Dawn had joined the ranks of Maul's far-reaching Shadow Collective. Maul was collecting as many syndicates as he could get his hands on, and gunning for revenge against his former master Darth Sidious, and longtime rival Obi-Wan Kenobi, who sliced him in half that one time. His plans nearly ended the Clone Wars in a different way, until the infamous Order 66 forced both him and his syndicate leaders into hiding for years.

Crimson Dawn came back strong in the age of the Empire, terrorizing more planets and gaining more power than they ever had before. Dryden Vos still served as public figurehead, and Maul pulled strings in the shadows. But eventually, as seen in "Star Wars: Rebels," Maul was killed in a poetic duel against Kenobi, which essentially dissolved his Shadow Collective. By that time, Vos was also dead, and the keys to Crimson Dawn had passed to his formidable lieutenant, Qi'ra (because she murdered him #GirlBoss).