Hawkeye Has Broken A Lethal MCU Record

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) just spent the past few weeks graduating from "bow and arrow guy" to a hero we can't help but care for — and it turns out, that isn't even his most notable accolade. Someone whip out a gold medal because Hawkeye just broke a big Marvel record by snagging himself the highest kill count in a single Marvel Cinematic Universe project. That's right folks, the deadliest Avenger is indeed the guy with no real powers!

By now, we're no stranger to how these kill counts go: they often work under the assumption of presumed kills like, say, the results of a giant arrow piercing a truck and causing a massive car explosion. Even though the fallout isn't always addressed onscreen, this count includes the sort of situations that logically yield no survivors. But here's the interesting thing about "Hawkeye" — both the character and the series — death is core to his story. Clint's dark and haunted past as Ronin drives the plot of his new show, as he attempts to keep his past under wraps. Unfortunately, his days of massacring criminals can't be so easily buried and resurfaces just in time to ruin his holiday season. Ultimately this background lets us know that Clint is no stranger to killing and offers more than a few confirmed kills for the series — including the episode 3 flashback that sees him taking out many members of the Tracksuit Mafia.

Between the Ronin flashbacks and partnering with Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) to take down mafia members in the present, Clint proves to be a deadly adversary for the Tracksuits. So as the nameless Imagine Dragons-loving goons scramble around, failing to pull out a win, we have no choice but to assume that many of them didn't survive their encounters with the bow-wielding Avenger. Getting into the nitty-gritty of it all, ScreenRant recently got to work doing the impossible and calculated every potential onscreen death in "Hawkeye." The series kill count lands around 50 to 55 bodies, which doesn't include arrows aimed at hands or feet not does it count any of the non-lethal seeming arrows (sorry USB arrow).

We didn't think arrow guy had it in him, but Clint's Christmas kill count is the highest of any non-Avengers MCU project. For the sake of simplicity, we aren't including any alien invasion-related events, so neither the Chitauri nor Thanos are in the running. Anyway, Thanos' big half-the-universe kill gets reversed in the end and happened under pretty extreme circumstances, so disqualifying him only seems fair. So yes, Clint is now the reigning kill champion... Yay?