Dear Readers, Bridgerton Season 2 Has Set Its Netflix Premiere Date

"Bridgerton" hooked viewers last winter with its heady romantic plot, which followed a star-crossed love story between aristocrat Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), a Duke with a secret. It was easy to get swept up in the drama of "Bridgerton," so pretty much everyone who wasn't familiar with the Julia Quinn novel series on which the show is based was shocked to learn that Page wouldn't be returning for the show's second season.

Quinn's novel series actually centers a different Bridgerton sibling's love story per book, so the Netflix adaptation will likely see cast members come and go as it continues. In season 2, based on Quinn's book "The Viscount Who Loved Me," Ashley will play Kate Sharma, who finds herself within the gravitational pull of the eldest Bridgerton boy, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

With this date announcement, "Bridgerton" is all but promising to answer the question that's been on my mind since the first season finale. Namely: was this show actually good, or did it just come out on Christmas? The Shonda Rhimes series garnered a massive response, but so have other titles that hit the streamer during the holiday season, including "Bird Box" and "Don't Look Up." Good timing doesn't always equal good TV, so hopefully "Bridgerton" will be able to prove its first season success wasn't a fluke when its new one debuts far from any holiday.

"Bridgerton" season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2022.