Dear Readers, Bridgerton Season 2 Has Set Its Netflix Premiere Date
Fans of "Bridgerton" have been thirsty for another season of the steamy Regency-era romance since its first debuted, and now we finally know when the show will be back. Lady Whistledown herself delivered the news to the cast in the form of one of her customary newsletters. But hot royal gossip can't be contained, and neither can this news: "Bridgerton" will officially be back on March 25, 2022.
In the show's latest promotion, cast members were handed a newsletter they were told was from Lady Whistledown, the series' anonymous royal gossip, and asked to read it aloud. After offering the traditional one-year-anniversary gift, paper, the character revealed the premiere date for the show's second season. This is a cute idea for a promo that gives viewers a good look at the fashionable series cast, including the show's new lead, Simone Ashley (Sex Education), without requiring any new footage. Fans already got a brief first look at the season back in September, but the show has yet to release a full season trailer.
Season 2 Is A Whole New Story
"Bridgerton" hooked viewers last winter with its heady romantic plot, which followed a star-crossed love story between aristocrat Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), a Duke with a secret. It was easy to get swept up in the drama of "Bridgerton," so pretty much everyone who wasn't familiar with the Julia Quinn novel series on which the show is based was shocked to learn that Page wouldn't be returning for the show's second season.
Quinn's novel series actually centers a different Bridgerton sibling's love story per book, so the Netflix adaptation will likely see cast members come and go as it continues. In season 2, based on Quinn's book "The Viscount Who Loved Me," Ashley will play Kate Sharma, who finds herself within the gravitational pull of the eldest Bridgerton boy, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).
With this date announcement, "Bridgerton" is all but promising to answer the question that's been on my mind since the first season finale. Namely: was this show actually good, or did it just come out on Christmas? The Shonda Rhimes series garnered a massive response, but so have other titles that hit the streamer during the holiday season, including "Bird Box" and "Don't Look Up." Good timing doesn't always equal good TV, so hopefully "Bridgerton" will be able to prove its first season success wasn't a fluke when its new one debuts far from any holiday.
"Bridgerton" season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2022.