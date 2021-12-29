The Morning Watch: Boba Fett's Journey Across The Star Wars Galaxy, Don't Look Up Scene Breakdown & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look back at the legacy of Boba Fett before the bounty hunter begins a new adventure in "The Book of Fett" on Disney+. Plus, listen as "Don't Look Up" stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence break down a scene from the timely and relevant satire. And finally, take a look back at the top 100 moments from the Comedy Central Roast series over the years.