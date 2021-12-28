Cool Stuff: That Dancing Spaceballs Alien Now Has Its Own Collectors Statue

The hand-painted resin extra-terrestrial was featured in "Spaceballs" when he burst out of John Hurt's chest in a cameo role for both, recalling the iconic chestburster sequence of Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic "Alien." Sporting a slender, whipping tail and a mouth full of metallic teeth, the creature is known in the "Alien" films for its rather rude gestation, culminating in a violent penetration through its unwilling host's chest cavity — as Officer Kane found out twice now — where death of the host soon follows.

For his 1987 "Star Wars" sendup, Mel Brooks re-created the "Alien" scene in which Hurt's character, Executive Officer Kane, gives painful, deadly birth to a slithering, toothy alien that had been implanted in his body days earlier. The pair of scenes more or less end the same, with the lil' scamp escaping from a room full of shocked onlookers. But Brooks' version has a little extra spice: this alien mimics the Chuck Jones Merrie Melodies cartoon short, "One Froggy Evening," in which a construction worker in the 1950s tries to get rich upon his discovery of Michigan J. Frog. The singing and dancing frog doffs a top hat and croons old Tin Pan Alley standards like "Hello! Ma Baby!" and "I'm Just Wild About Harry" when nobody's looking. In "Spaceballs," however, everybody's looking, but it doesn't stop the creature from making a grand exit, prompting an exit from the film's stars. "Check, please!"

"The Special" is available for order at Amok Time for $99.99.