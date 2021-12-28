The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Christmas Movies, Why The Nice Guys Is Great & More

In this edition, see what VFX artists think of scenes from Christmas favorites such a "The Santa Clause," "Elf," "Jingle All the Way," and "Die Hard," as well as less beloved holiday movies like Robert Zemeckis' "A Christmas Carol." Plus, be reminded why Shane Black's "The Nice Guys" is great in a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems. And finally, listen as Javier Bardem takes a look back at some of the memorable roles in his career, from "No Country for Old Men" to "Dune" and plenty in between.