The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Christmas Movies, Why The Nice Guys Is Great & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, see what VFX artists think of scenes from Christmas favorites such a "The Santa Clause," "Elf," "Jingle All the Way," and "Die Hard," as well as less beloved holiday movies like Robert Zemeckis' "A Christmas Carol." Plus, be reminded why Shane Black's "The Nice Guys" is great in a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems. And finally, listen as Javier Bardem takes a look back at some of the memorable roles in his career, from "No Country for Old Men" to "Dune" and plenty in between.
VFX Artists React to The Santa Clause, Elf & More
First up, Corridor Crew got together for the holidays to take a look back at some of the best and worst visual effects from Christmas movies over the years. We're highlighting it now because there's nothing better to do until the New Year. Get a closer look at the transformation of Tim Allen in "The Santa Clause," the snowball fight in "Elf," the motion capture technology of "A Christmas Carol," an tricky elevator shaft in "Die Hard," and much more. Movie magic!
Why The Nice Guys is Great
Next, as a bit of a Christmas special, Patrick (H) Willems is dropping some knowledge about why Shane Black's crime comedy "The Nice Guys" is great and deserves all of your attention and praise. Not only does he dig into the nitty gritty of the movie starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, but for those who can't stop talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he drops a truth bomb about "Iron Man 3." Just watch and enjoy.
Javier Bardem Career Breakdown
Finally, with "Being the Ricardos" in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video, Vanity Fair had Javier Bardem break down some of his most memorable roles in previous years. Bardem takes a look back at his Oscar-winning role in "No Country for Old Men," his Oscar-nominated performance in "Biutiful," and the stirring villainous performance in"Skyfall." Plus, he breaks down his roles in "Dune" and "Being the Ricardos" from this year.