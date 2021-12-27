BigBug Teaser: The Quirky New Film From The Director Of Amélie Comes To Netflix

BAFTA winner Jean-Pierre Jeunet is known for phantasmic dark comedies with memorable characters and untethered imagination like "Delicatessen" and "City of Lost Children," films so offbeat that Jeunet has had a long journey in finding those brave enough to fund his "quirky" movies. Following the botched 2015 release of "The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet," the French director has since found backing from streaming giant Netflix, which has no problem taking a leap of faith on Jeunet's meditations in surreal mundanity, backed by his animation experience and bonkers sense of humor. Just this year, Jeunet's work was cited on /Film's list of 20 slept-on sci-fi gems you should be watching, as a treat. Those waiting for the new Jeunet won't have to wait long — "BigBug" arrives on streaming in February of 2022.

"BigBug" is co-written by Jeunet and frequent collaborator Guillaume Laurant ("Amélie," "Micmacs"), and produced by Richard Grandpierre and Frédéric Doniguian under the Eskwad banner. Jeunet's latest follows a group of in-fighting suburbanites whose well-meaning household robot appliances lock them inside for their own safety amid an android uprising. The film stars Dominique Pinon, Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Alban Lenoir, and François Levantal.