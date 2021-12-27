Queer Eye Season 6 Trailer: The Fab Five Return To Top Up Your Serotonin

As showrunner Jennifer Lane told Entertainment Weekly back in November:

"Queer Eye loves to celebrate great American cities and Austin fits this criteria in a big way. Texas and Austin are rich culturally and have many diverse, relatable, complex layers. Austin and its surrounding communities are home to a wealth of our favorite kind of stories — ones that are not often told. And, to top it off, it's fun to see The Fab 5 in cowboy boots!"

The subjects, or "heroes" as the show calls them, appear to include a honky-tonk dance instructor ("What is a honky-tonk?" Tan asks earnestly), a trans weight-lifter, and a performer who put his life on hold during COVID, among others. The series has always been known for tear-jerking moments, but the latest season seems to be particularly emotional.

A small business owner tells the camera, "I feel like we're just one bad month away from closing forever." Meanwhile, a man who has lost a loved one says, "She would want me to go on." In typical "Queer Eye" fashion, though, the series promises catharsis along with its heavier moments. The trailer shows shots of the Fab Five dancing, joking around, and even helping to put together an entire prom for a local high school.

"I have never been this shocked in my life!" Van Ness screams at the end of the trailer, before saying, hopefully, "Maybe America is gonna be okay after all." The trailer is accompanied by a snippet of a new Miranda Lambert song, titled "Y'all Means All," which the artist announced on Twitter. The sunny optimism of "Queer Eye" isn't always a cure-all, but right now, it sounds like exactly what we need.

"Queer Eye" Season 6 will debut on Netflix on December 31, 2021, just in time to ring in the New Year with some positivity.