Snowfall Season 5 Has A Premiere Date Lined Up For 2022

Gather round, "Snowfall" fans. You can stop hoping and wishing and dreaming and pinning pictures of Damson Idris to your vision board, because season 5 of your favorite cocaine crime show is just around the corner with a fresh new premiere date. The ten-episode season will begin airing on FX on February 23, 2022, so you only have a couple of short months to wait before you're transported back to magical land that was LA in the 80s ... Well, magic is definitely the wrong word, but you can't deny the story is captivating.

And neither can FX. "Snowfall" season 4 was FX's most-watched series of 2021, and that's including streaming numbers. As Eric Schrier, the president of FX Entertainment put it:

"Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with season 4, and we're excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year ... Our thanks to everyone on the creative team, the remarkable cast and crew who make Snowfall one of the best series on television."

If this is the first time you're hearing of the west coast drama, let me catch you up real quick. "Snowfall," which debuted in 2017 and was created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, focuses on LA's first big cocaine epidemic. More specifically, the show zeroes in on the stories of Franklin Saint, a 20-year-old drug dealer played by Idris, Gustavo 'El Oso' Zapata, a Mexican lunchador turned enforcer played by Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Teddy McDonald, a CIA agent played by Carter Hudson, and Lucia Villanueva, a cartel heiress played by Emily Rios.

If you've rewatched "Breaking Bad," "Ozark" or even "The Wire" one too many times, you're probably going to like "Snowfall." Thankfully, you have plenty of time to binge the first four seasons before the show comes back with a vengeance.