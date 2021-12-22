HBO Max Made A Calcifer Yule Log, Proving That The Best Blaze Indeed Burns Brightest When Circumstances Are At Their Worst

A few years ago, the BBC voted Miyazaki's masterpiece, "Spirited Away," the fourth-best film of the 21st century, after Paul Thomas Anderson's "There Will Be Blood" (#3), Wong Kar-wai's "In the Mood for Love" (#2), and David Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" (#1). "Spirited Away" turned 20 this year, and my wife and I just rewatched it this week. She's Japanese and has seen it many times, but for me, it was only the second time since my first year living in Japan from the summer of 2010 to the summer of 2011.

That was the year of the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. The decade has been bookended by a different sort of natural disaster with the pandemic, which caused the historic postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from the summer of 2020 to the summer of 2021. It's been a tough two years for everyone around the world, but as we come to the end of 2021, there's a quote from "Howl's Moving Castle" that feels especially relevant:

"They say that the best blaze burns brightest when circumstances are at their worst."

Confession: Ghibli films used to put me to sleep, but I've come to appreciate them more, just as I've come to appreciate simple pleasures like being able to spend quality time with my spouse and enjoy a meal (yes, sometimes bacon and eggs) or watch something together. There was a time when few Miyazaki/Ghibli films were available digitally, but now you can purchase them on iTunes or stream most of them on HBO Max. "Spirited Away," "Howl's Moving Castle," or any one of a number of other titles might be a good pick for a film to watch with family over the holidays.

Here's hoping the blaze burns brighter in 2022.