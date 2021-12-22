House Of The Dragon, Peacemaker & More Teased In HBO Max 2022 Preview

I know most people will take a look at this list and probably swoon over "House of the Dragon" or "Euphoria." But the title that immediately has me jumping for joy (figuratively: I don't jump or experience joy) is a new season of "Barry." The pandemic delayed the third season of the extremely dark comedy featuring Bill Hader, and I can't friggin' wait for it to return. Beyond that, I have to wonder: does anyone care about "Westworld" at this point? The show feels like it's truly run its course, but it's coming back for more anyway. Here's the full list of HBO originals.

Westworld – Season 4

​​The Emmy-winning one-hour drama series WESTWORLD is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

The Gilded Age – New Series

From creator Julian Fellowes, the American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, the series follows a young woman who becomes enmeshed in a social war between old and new money in 1880s New York high society.

Euphoria – Season 2

Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – New Series

A fast-break ten-episode series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

House of the Dragon – New Series

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the series, which is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen.

Barry – Season 3

The Emmy-winning dark comedy series starring and co-created by Emmy® winner Bill Hader returns. Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?

The Time Traveler's Wife – New Series

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger. The series tells the story of Clare (Rose Leslie) and Henry (Theo James), and a marriage with a problem... time travel.

The White House Plumbers – New Limited Series

The White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

We Own This City – New Limited Series

From George Pelecanos and David Simon, a six-hour limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force.

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 3

Created by and starring Robin Thede, the Emmy®-winning narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

His Dark Materials – Season 3

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the third season will be based on Pullman's final novel in the trilogy – The Amber Spyglass – and will see Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.

The Nevers – New Episodes, Season 1, Part 2

Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular "turns," all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted "orphans." To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

The Righteous Gemstones – Season 2

Created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride, and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, the series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.