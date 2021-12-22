Ryan Reynolds, Professional Scamp, Lets His Local Pizzeria Believe He's Ben Affleck

This isn't the first time Reynolds has dealt with a doppelgänger; in 2019 he joked about looking just like Kate Beckinsale, but this feels so much stranger in the best way. I can understand why he might not correct the people who work at the pizza spot the first time. If you're a celebrity worried about being mobbed by fans or paparazzi, you're probably just trying to get in and out as fast as you can, but to keep the ruse alive for years? At that point, I think you've slipped past just letting it happen to you and now you're actively playing into it. And in this case, it's kind of fun. I hope Affleck starts putting his Dunkin' orders under the name "Ryan" and I hope the pizza place in question never hears this podcast or reads any of the news about it. Your parents probably never told you this, but some lies are funny and should be allowed to live on.

Although, there is one more piece to this case of mistaken identity. Beyond cosplaying as a put out Affleck, Reynolds has straight up answered questions about Affleck's life, as he said in the podcast: "They'll ask how J.Lo is, and I go 'great' and just get my pizza and go off."

Perfect. I hope you're leaving some extra money in the tip jar, Reynolds, and be sure to give J.Lo my best.