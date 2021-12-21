Daily Podcast: Our Most Anticipated Movies Of 2022

On the December 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by chief film critic Chris Evangelista and /Film editors Jacob Hall, Hoai-Tran Bui, Brad Oman, and Ben Pearson to narrow down our most anticipated movies of 2022.

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.