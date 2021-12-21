Bruce Willis Gets Threatened By Chad Michael Murray In Fortress Clip [Exclusive]

If this clip appears to have all the hallmarks of a Bruce Willis action film, that's because it does. It features Willis beat up, bloody and in a compromising position, while still not giving too many f***s, not giving the bad guy an inch. The more Murray threatens him, the less Willis seems to care. That's the power of Willis, who reportedly shot the entirety of all his scenes on the film in one afternoon!

It should also be noted that even though "Fortress" just came out, the sequel — titled "Fortress 2" — is already in post-production, having been shot back-to-back with the first one and intended to be part of a trilogy all featuring Willis, Metcalfe, Murray, and Greyson.

Directed by James Cullen Bressack ("Beyond the Law") from a screenplay by Alan Horsnail of the Willis vehicle "Midnight in the Switchgrass," the film is rated R for violence, language and for providing Willis with the "Right" amount of money to appear.

Here is the official synopsis: