Keanu Reeves Confirms He's Met With Marvel And Kevin Feige

Tonight at 3:00 A.M. eastern time, the fourth movie in the Matrix saga, "The Matrix Resurrections," will land on HBO Max and we're guessing it's going to be the thing that officially crashes the internet. Those wishing to not have their experience interrupted by server errors can always head to their local cineplex, where they will have to decide whether to take the Blue Pill ("Matrix") or the Red Pill ("Spider-Man: No Way Home," probably for the third time already). While standing at the ticket counter, one may wonder if there will ever come a day where one won't have to choose between Marvel Studios and Keanu Reeves, when the two will symbiotically join and become one.

That's a roundabout way of saying that the saga of finally getting Reeves cast in a Marvel Cinematic Universe outing continues unabated, with the star recently sitting down with ComicBook to confirm that he has met with Marvel honcho Kevin Feige but has yet to find the right fit:

"We haven't yet. We have met, and [Kevin Feige]'s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don't have anything, gotta find something."

Reeves echoed this statement to Esquire last month during a video AMA where he was asked if he wanted to join the Marvel Universe: