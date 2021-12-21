Keanu Reeves Confirms He's Met With Marvel And Kevin Feige
Tonight at 3:00 A.M. eastern time, the fourth movie in the Matrix saga, "The Matrix Resurrections," will land on HBO Max and we're guessing it's going to be the thing that officially crashes the internet. Those wishing to not have their experience interrupted by server errors can always head to their local cineplex, where they will have to decide whether to take the Blue Pill ("Matrix") or the Red Pill ("Spider-Man: No Way Home," probably for the third time already). While standing at the ticket counter, one may wonder if there will ever come a day where one won't have to choose between Marvel Studios and Keanu Reeves, when the two will symbiotically join and become one.
That's a roundabout way of saying that the saga of finally getting Reeves cast in a Marvel Cinematic Universe outing continues unabated, with the star recently sitting down with ComicBook to confirm that he has met with Marvel honcho Kevin Feige but has yet to find the right fit:
"We haven't yet. We have met, and [Kevin Feige]'s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don't have anything, gotta find something."
Reeves echoed this statement to Esquire last month during a video AMA where he was asked if he wanted to join the Marvel Universe:
"Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a multi-verse, it's a 'Marvel-verse.' You know, it would be an honor. Some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something no one's really ever done. It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that."
"Gotta find something."
This Reeves confirmation piggybacks off a comment Feige made two years ago to the same outlet, confirming that they have tried every which way to get Reeves into a super suit:
"We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."
Naturally, this leads us to wonder what appropriate roles are left for the Matrix star to take in the MCU. It was confirmed several years ago that Reeves almost stepped into Jude Law's role of Yon-Rogg in "Captain Marvel" before scheduling difficulties with "John Wick: Chapter 3" forced him to vacate. The rumor mill has also indicated that Reeves was at one point interested in the role of Moon Knight that eventually went to Oscar Isaac for the forthcoming Disney+ series, and that he flat-out turned down a chance to star as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in Sony's forthcoming spin-off movie which is now occupied by MCU vet Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Avengers: Age of Ultron").
