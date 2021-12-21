The Matrix: Resurrections Will Feature A John Wick Easter Egg

15 years before making his directing debut on the first "John Wick," Chad Stahelski served as Keanu Reeves' stunt double on "The Matrix." This would also mark the first of several collaborations for the Wachowskis and Stahelski, the latter of whom would go on to act as a stunt coordinator on the siblings' next two "Matrix" films, as well as their live-action "Speed Racer" movie and "V for Vendetta" (which the Wachowskis co-wrote and produced). And while Stahelski has mostly focused on helming the "John Wick" series since 2014, he still found the time to lend Lana Wachowski a helping hand on her solo directing debut with this month's much buzzed-about sequel, "The Matrix Resurrections."

In April 2020, Stahelski confirmed that he and his uncredited "John Wick" co-director, David Leitch (who's similarly worked with the Wachowskis on several occasions), boarded "Resurrections" to "help out with the choreography and some of the physical training" for the movie's intense action scenes. However, in an interview with Collider, Reeves revealed that Stahelski also co-stars as "Handsome Chad," a character who's married to Trinity (or, rather, "Tiffany") in the film's topsy-turvy version of The Matrix.