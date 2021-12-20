Paul Verhoeven's Beautifully Blasphemous Benedetta Hits On Demand Tomorrow

Paul Verhoeven's subversive lesbian nun drama "Benedetta" will be available on-demand from IFC Films tomorrow. If you didn't have a chance to see it in theaters, you can check it out from home. The news comes to us through a tweet from IFC.

It's everything you prayed it would be (and more) 🙏 Paul Verhoeven's #Benedetta is available to watch on demand TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/lIVQhLgaDW — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) December 20, 2021

If somehow you managed not to see the trailer for this, though I'm not sure how that's possible, you can check it out below. Maybe not at work though. Here is the synopsis for "Benedetta":

In the late 15th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice. Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta's impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.

"Benedetta" was originally supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, but the event was canceled (like everything else) because of the pandemic. It premiered at the 2021 festival instead. If you missed it, don't be surprised. It ran in French cinemas but was only released in the United States on December 3, 2021. With the new variant taking over, this is probably a better option right now, anyway.