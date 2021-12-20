A West Side Story Sequel Is In The Works — On Stage

Jacob Padrón, the artistic director of Long Wharf Theatre had something to say as well: "What is our response specifically as artists of color? What is our response to this piece that one could argue has been culturally appropriated?"

It will be interesting to see what sort of response this show will get, especially once casting is announced. Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" didn't do well at the box office, though everything that comes out this year sort of has an asterisk next to it because of Covid protocols. It's certainly a beautiful story, but after "Romeo and Juliet," I didn't wonder what happened to the Montagues and the Capulets. That said, I do wonder a little bit what happened to Maria, because the musical ends so abruptly. Maria has learned how to hate now, and her heart has been broken. I wondered, but I didn't want to see, if you know what I mean.

The impact comes from the wondering. It comes from looking inside yourself to see what you would have done. It's the abrupt stop that lets the story linger. Sometimes a tragedy at the end of a film/play/show is the thing that makes you remember it. I don't want to bring up bad memories, but in my heart of hearts, I know Jack could have fit on that door at the end of "Titanic" (fight me on that). However, it's the ending that made the entire film stick with me.

