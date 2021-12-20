The Batman Is 'An Origin Story For Selina Kyle,' Says Zoe Kravitz

According to Kravitz, Selina won't be quite the fully-fledged Catwoman comic readers know so well — at least not when the film begins. Kravitz said:

"This is an origin story for Selina. So, it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."

In flashes throughout the trailers, we've seen Selina in a wig, handling a couple of guns, and even squaring off against the Bat — when not leaning in close for, ahem, conversation. I'm guessing we've all had our fingers crossed that Kravitz would have a big role to play, and our wish may have come true. While "The Batman" catches Bruce two years into his journey, we'll be seeing Selina quite early on, giving her plenty of room to grow.

Kravitz landed the role because she has a vision for the character, having previously spoken at length about her idea of Selina's power and its stark difference from the caped crusader: "I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous."

Apparently, that's just the beginning of Kravitz's ideas for Selina's story. In addition to taking inspiration from her feline friends, Kravitz wanted cats close by and onscreen. Expect to see Selina surrounded by cats in the upcoming film, particularly the many strays she takes in – an idea that Reeves credits to Kravitz. When you think about it, adopting a couple strays is not unlike the way she tends to get close to Bruce, sauntering into the orphan's world and giving him someone to get attached to. Of the cats, Kravitz said:

"There's a great moment where you see she has all these tons of cats, and I really wanted to dive into the psychology of that. Why does she have all these cats?

The hype for this movie really builds itself, what can we say? Some people are seeing "The Batman" for all the chaotic darkness and others are getting in line to see Zöe Kravitz surrounded by cats. All motivations are valid!

"The Batman" arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.