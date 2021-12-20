The Novice Director Lauren Hadaway Threw Herself Into The Deep End For Her First Feature Film [Interview]

I've heard you describe "The Novice" as being a movie about sports, but not quite a sports film. What do you think makes that distinction?

For me, this is really a movie about grit and ambition and perseverance and obsession. And I think the medium through telling that is rowing. And I chose rowing because I was a collegiate rower. And because there aren't really a lot of rowing movies, and I wanted to put on the screen my experiences. But Alex walked into the rowing ... she could have chosen f***ing ping pong. It could have been anything, it could have been a different sport. And I think too, her character, she is this person who chooses a thing that she's going to conquer. You hear a little bit about her backstory and, it could be the next thing that she does is Alex gets an internship ... Alex gets a job ... Alex gets whatever. So I mean, rowing was a medium to tell a story that I think more people can relate to, than just rowers.

So when you sat down to write this, did it start as a psychological thriller or does it start as a movie about your rowing experience? Which part of that comes first?

I wanted to explore being... Because I've always been a little bit of a weirdo. Not like, totally excluded and things like that, but I've always been a little bit of an outsider. And I think when I was thinking about telling the story about rowing, I wanted to go to... It's almost like — this film is nothing like this, obviously — but when you think about "Avatar" or any kind of film where you're exploring a new world, you go in through a character going into that world for the first time. So through that, you're able to explore it.

Being a novice rower myself and walking into this world that I had no idea of — I wanted to explore that. I've done that many times, in the sense of like ... moving. Being from a small town, moving to a city, then doing rowing and then moving to Los Angeles and then getting into my sound career and working at a pretty high level. Then moving to Paris and doing all these things, there's this pattern in my life, and I think in anyone's life of this uncertainty and the excitement and the fear of going into a new thing, into the unknown. I think it really started from there, to be honest. Figuring out what the film was, was more of a discovery process as I was going. And I wrote the first draft in three weeks, but definitely when I was writing page one, I didn't know where it was going to end up, I have to say.

Having the experience of being a collegiate rower, how do you approach the physicality of the movie and bringing us in? And communicating to us what rowing feels like?

I went to a regatta recently and, I'm watching this race go by and it looks so f***ing serene and peaceful. And you're just watching like, "Wow, it's beautiful, it looks so calm." But being in that boat, you want to f***ing die. Like, you are dying. Your vision's tunneling out. You're probably about to puke. It's a sh*t show. And the thing that I tell people, as I'm making this film and it was rowing. I get a lot of, "Oh I love rowing. I love getting on the rowing machine at the gym." And I'm like, "If you're telling me you like this torture device, it's because you haven't really done it." Right? And that's fine. I mean, you can jog, you can be an Olympian — there's different levels of things.

That became the creative challenge. How do you make the audience who — 99% of them have never rowed and probably don't know a goddamn thing about rowing — how do you evoke that experience? And how do you put the people who think that rowing is this beautiful thing into that headspace? And so that became the creative challenge with it. I had a mentor in my first career in sound, he said something that's always stuck with me about cutting in sound effects. He's like, "No matter what you do, every sound you cut in, it needs to go to tell the story. What are you saying about the story?"

So using the visuals and the sound ... and warping the sound ... and having everything fall away, whether visually, and then spotlight. Or having the sound get muffled or her breathing be heightened. And really trying to put the audience in this anxiety inducing experience where they're going through what the character's going through. And one, it's showing what rowing is like. And the pain and the love-hate of that. But it's also, I think you can apply this to any obsession. Whether it be with a sport, or a job, or a writing thing, or even a relationship. I think that all of us, most of us have probably had something where we've tunneled in and everything else has faded away.