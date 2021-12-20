The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To The Star Wars Prequels, Creating Bleeding Prosthetics In Movies & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, the VFX artists from Corridor Crew bring in special effects and prop expert Adam Savage to take a look back at the "Star Wars" prequels, "The Matrix" sequels, and more. Plus, find out how bleeding prosthetics for movies like "The Irishman" and "The Dead Don't Die." And finally, watch a throwback clip of Michael Keaton doing stand-up comedy at the famous club known as The Improv.