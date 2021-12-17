Rumble Star Geraldine Viswanathan On Becoming A Role Model And How John Cena Got Her Into Wrestling [Interview]

Yeah, I was thinking about that as I was watching "Rumble" with having your dad's character, being somebody who's so intertwined in this world, and then John Cena's your dad in "Blockers," So it's a fun little coincidence. Did you channel any of that while working on this?

Yeah, I think there's a similar kind of energy. I think it's this sort of like, "Let's go coach!" thing. That whole determination, sort of like aggression–definitely my character from that movie to this, it kind of carried over a little bit.

And in this, Winnie is a bit of a go-getter and a bit of a leader. Do you relate to that or is this you having to step outside a little bit of your comfort zone?

I definitely can be pretty bossy. As a child, my parents would call me "Bossy Boots." I definitely have that in me and I like telling people what to do, so that wasn't a huge stretch. I think something I related to her was that she sets her mind, and she just makes it happen.

Winnie as well, I mean, she's also kind of dealing with trauma and unpacking some serious, serious stuff. How do you prepare for a role like that when it's voiceover?

I think it was cool to get to play those more emotional scenes, because I think the rest of it, you can be quite animated and big, and experiment with your voice and make silly sounds, but with those kinds of moments, it felt like, "Okay, I'm really, this is acting." I wanted to be genuine and really feel these feelings that she's going through. You just have to kind of trust that it gets across, and the animation does so much, I think. They just open your heart right up. So you can empathize with them very easily.