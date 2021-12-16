Superhero Bits: A Major Marvel Villain Returns, Peacemaker Character Posters & More

Lobo is a popular antihero from the DC universe who, outside of the comics, has appeared in shows like "Krypton" and, at least at one point, had a movie in development. It turns out that a "Lobo" video game nearly happened in 1996 as well, and it would have been released for the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. The folks at Comic Book Resources recently broke down the ill-fated project, and some footage from the game has even surfaced online over the years.

"Lobo" was developed by Ocean of America and would have been a fighting game not unlike "Mortal Kombat," which had exploded onto the scene just a few years earlier. Unfortunately, for reasons that remain unknown to this day, it was scrapped at the last minute. It now exists firmly in the realm of "what if?" along with so many other comic book-based projects that never came to be.