La Fortuna Trailer: Stanley Tucci Is A Modern-Day Pirate In AMC Series
Here's an interesting trailer for you. Stanley Tucci stars in the upcoming AMC series "La Fortuna." The second trailer starts off as though we're looking at Tucci hosting a documentary (which he may be in the series), but this is a drama. The show is about a treasure hunter who discovers/steals the sunken treasure and the people who are trying to get it back. This is an interesting one, particularly to a history buff like me, who knows that there are laws against this sort of thing. From my limited understanding (through a lot of books and far too many podcasts), you can't just do that. Stanley, you can't just do that!
The tagline for the series is "Some wars are never over." Here is the info on "La Fortuna" for you:
Álex Ventura, a young and inexperienced diplomat, unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: to recover the sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild, an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the depths of the sea.
'What is Spain Gonna Do, Sue Me?'
This is all based around a Spanish galleon called "La Fortuna" from the 18th century. In the series, it's the biggest underwater treasure in history, which means Spain is going to want to claim it. Spain sends in the world's best maritime attorney, Jonas Pierce, played by Clarke Peters, who you know from "Foundation," "Da 5 Bloods," "The Wire," and "John Wick," just to name a few credits.
When Tucci's character says, "What is Spain gonna do, sue me?" it kind of gave me chills. I love this sort of thing. Give me all the history, shipwrecks, pirates, treasure hunting, and Stanley Tucci-related things right now! It certainly does look like his Frank Wilde is going to be using some really sketchy tactics to take down the people who want his [read in a pirate voice] treasure! Argh, matey! Keep yer hands off me gold doubloons!
The series stars Álvaro Mel, Pedro Casablanc, Stanley Tucci, Clarke Peters, T'Nia Miller, and Karra Elejalde. Considering all the news on the repatriation of the Benin Bronzes and other artifacts taken from their home countries, this seems like a timely series. It's a really interesting debate, and let's just say it's not finders keepers with pieces of history.
Let us know what you think of the trailer and the whole debate @slashfilm. I'm definitely watching this one!