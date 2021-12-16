La Fortuna Trailer: Stanley Tucci Is A Modern-Day Pirate In AMC Series

This is all based around a Spanish galleon called "La Fortuna" from the 18th century. In the series, it's the biggest underwater treasure in history, which means Spain is going to want to claim it. Spain sends in the world's best maritime attorney, Jonas Pierce, played by Clarke Peters, who you know from "Foundation," "Da 5 Bloods," "The Wire," and "John Wick," just to name a few credits.

When Tucci's character says, "What is Spain gonna do, sue me?" it kind of gave me chills. I love this sort of thing. Give me all the history, shipwrecks, pirates, treasure hunting, and Stanley Tucci-related things right now! It certainly does look like his Frank Wilde is going to be using some really sketchy tactics to take down the people who want his [read in a pirate voice] treasure! Argh, matey! Keep yer hands off me gold doubloons!

The series stars Álvaro Mel, Pedro Casablanc, Stanley Tucci, Clarke Peters, T'Nia Miller, and Karra Elejalde. Considering all the news on the repatriation of the Benin Bronzes and other artifacts taken from their home countries, this seems like a timely series. It's a really interesting debate, and let's just say it's not finders keepers with pieces of history.

