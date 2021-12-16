Warner Bros. Still Plans To Release Its 2022 Slate In Theaters

For those hoping for a continuation of the big studios going day and date with their films into 2022 ... well, Warner Bros says don't get your hopes up.

Most of the big studios changed their release strategies for Covid, many of them trying to bolster their streaming services by adding in giant name franchise titles to their platforms. Disney put "Black Widow" and "Mulan" on Disney+ as an upcharge and some of their Pixar titles for "free," for instance, but Warner Bros. went a step further and just put all their movies out on HBO Max without any extra fee.

While a necessary step during a world-wide emergency, this strategy has proven to be ... let's say uncomfortable for the industry on the whole. It might make sense to sacrifice some big box office money to propel an upstart streaming service into the big leagues, but the actors and filmmakers whose fees were wrapped up in box office bonuses and had contractual guarantees of a certain level of release sure didn't appreciate that move.

But extreme times called for extreme measures. The question has always been what does this mean for movies going forward? Will audiences go back to theaters once things get back to normal? Will things ever go back to normal?