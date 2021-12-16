George Harrison's My Sweet Lord Gets A Star-Studded Music Video Half A Century After Its Release

Godless atheists like me are a bundle of contradictions: we tap our feet to the occasional Christmas hymn, we clap along when Sidney Poitier sings "Amen" to Jesus Christ in "Lillies of the Field," and, at least in this writer's case, find great joy in George Harrison's uplifting acoustic celebration of a universal god above secular interpretation, "My Sweet Lord."

Those who watched Peter Jackson's "Get Back" series on Disney+, which documents the Beatles' 1969 rooftop performance using never-before-seen footage, may find themselves jonesing for more from the Fab Four. As a holiday treat, a phenomenal new mix of Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" has dropped along with several new releases from his "All Things Must Pass" solo album, in celebration of the album's 50th anniversary. It was the songwriter-musician's first solo effort following the breakup of the Beatles in April of 1970. Executive producer Dhani Harrison oversees production as Grammy award-winning mixer-engineer Paul Hicks puts together the new suite, available now across major music platforms. The music video is executive produced by Dhani Harrison (son of George) and David Zonshine.

To further celebrate, a cadre of notables have joined together to appear in a new music video for "My Sweet Lord," written and directed by Lance Bangs. Bangs is a staple of the music video industry, having created visuals for the works of Nirvana, Green Day, Death Cab for Cutie, The Black Keys, and The Shins, among others. Skater kids will also recall Bangs as one of the unfortunate filmmakers retching on the set of the "Jackass" television series and films.

Check out the dizzying new music video for George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" below.