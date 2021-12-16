The Book Of Boba Fett's Teasers Are Deliberately Hiding Something Major

"Star Wars" fans have something big to look forward to in the not-too-distant future, as "The Book of Boba Fett" is making its way to Disney+ in less than two weeks. The show has been hyped up ever since that surprise post-credits scene that was attached to "The Mandalorian" season 2 finale. Now, director/producer Robert Rodriguez has pulled back the curtain a bit ... by explaining just how little they've actually pulled back the curtain.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rodriguez, who directed Fett's return in "The Mandalorian," revealed that they are only using shots from the first half of the first episode in the trailers! So, if the trailers have seemed a little thin, that's why. "We can't use the second half of the first episode because it gives so much away," Rodriguez teased. Speaking further, Rodriguez delved a bit deeper on the process, hinting at another big secret.

"There was nobody going, 'These are the rules.' It was more like me saying, 'This color feels very safe and we want it to feel more dangerous, so can we change it to this color?' And they go, 'These are the colors we've used, so let's try one of these out.' But I can't reveal what."

THR, for clarity, asked if revealing even a color would constitute spoiling something. Rodriguez replied, "It'll be evident when you see the show." So they really are hiding a lot. But what is the show? The outlet describes the plot, very basically, as follows: