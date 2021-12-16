The Book Of Boba Fett's Teasers Are Deliberately Hiding Something Major
"Star Wars" fans have something big to look forward to in the not-too-distant future, as "The Book of Boba Fett" is making its way to Disney+ in less than two weeks. The show has been hyped up ever since that surprise post-credits scene that was attached to "The Mandalorian" season 2 finale. Now, director/producer Robert Rodriguez has pulled back the curtain a bit ... by explaining just how little they've actually pulled back the curtain.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rodriguez, who directed Fett's return in "The Mandalorian," revealed that they are only using shots from the first half of the first episode in the trailers! So, if the trailers have seemed a little thin, that's why. "We can't use the second half of the first episode because it gives so much away," Rodriguez teased. Speaking further, Rodriguez delved a bit deeper on the process, hinting at another big secret.
"There was nobody going, 'These are the rules.' It was more like me saying, 'This color feels very safe and we want it to feel more dangerous, so can we change it to this color?' And they go, 'These are the colors we've used, so let's try one of these out.' But I can't reveal what."
THR, for clarity, asked if revealing even a color would constitute spoiling something. Rodriguez replied, "It'll be evident when you see the show." So they really are hiding a lot. But what is the show? The outlet describes the plot, very basically, as follows:
Boba and his assassin partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have taken over Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine, a move that sends them on a journey into the previously unseen Star Wars underworld of crime families.
What Are They Hiding?
The mission dollar question is, what are they hiding? It's worth pointing out that Rodriguez also says there are surprises in every episode, so it could be many things. Are we in for another Baby Yoda moment? To offer some clues, executive producer Dave Filoni, of "The Clone Wars" fame, said:
"Boba gives us a direct connection to the Star Wars saga since he was involved in that story. This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of The Mandalorian was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don't know a lot about."
So it sounds like some classic characters from "Star Wars" past are going to be joining in on the fun. As to who that will be? Place your bets, please. For now, all we can do is speculate wildly and hopelessly.
"The Book of Boba Fett" premieres December 29 on Disney+.