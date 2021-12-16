The Lost City Trailer: Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Riff On Romancing The Stone

Even before the kidnapping injects chaos into their lives, Loretta (Bullock) and Alan's (Tatum) relationship has all the makings of a familiar lovers tale. The two are co-workers who disagree about basically everything, but end up spending much of their days together. Loretta's romance novels are loved all across the world, in part because Alan is her handsome cover model, so the book tour takes them to exotic destinations. But his dedication to the character and genuine belief that he's some kind of romantic lead drives her crazy — at least, until it comes in handy.

Basically reprising his role from "Now You See Me 2," Daniel Radcliffe arrives on the scene as an eccentric billionaire who also can't tell fiction from reality, and kidnaps Loretta after reading her latest novel. Turns out that her romance-adventure being set in an ancient city convinces him that she knows something the world doesn't: so he demands that she lead him to the lost city's treasure. Meanwhile her handsome cover model is having a crisis of sorts and wants to prove that he's more than just a picture-perfect book star — he can be a hero in real life too! What does it take to be a hero anyway? A CrossFit certification? That's pretty much all he's got, so it had better be enough. And so Alan goes charging in to rescue Loretta, kickstarting an epic romance packed with crashed cars, leeches and lots of yelling. But wait — there's more!

It wouldn't be a true romance novel without a love triangle needlessly complicating the story. But the usually annoying trope is made just a tad bit more charming by the appearance of none other than Brad Pitt. Yes, Brad Pitt, whose introduction into this adventure romcom is some kickass parkour, followed by Sandra Bullock asking, "Why are you so handsome?" As the world ponders this existential question, "Cake By The Ocean," blares in the background and we are reminded yet again that the romcom has returned. "The Lost City" promises a couple explosions, many cheesy jokes and two leads destined to fall in love (sorry, Brad Pitt) — and its release is just a few months away.

"The Lost City" is due in theaters on March 25, 2022. Here's the official synopsis:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever.