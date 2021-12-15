The Morning Watch: Why Movie Theaters Aren't Dead Yet, The Royal Houses Of Dune & More

In this edition, a video essay explores why movie theaters aren't dead yet despite the shrinking theatrical window and disappointing box office numbers. Plus, a new "Dune" featurette explores the various royal houses from the adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. And finally, "Binging with Babish" tackles a tall order by recreating the epic meal requested by the mayor in "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."