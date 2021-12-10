Daily Podcast: Tom Holland's Spider-Man's Contract & What 2021's Box Office Means For The Future Of Movies

People were shocked when Universal announced that "Halloween Kills" was going to be available to stream on Peacock the same day it hit theaters" NBCUniversal announced that the majority of titles from UFEG, which includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation, will release on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD releases. This new theatrical window will take effect in 2022, with Simon Kinberg's "The 355," Scott Derrickson's "The Black Phone," Ol Parker's "Ticket to Paradise," Julian Fellowes' "Downton Abbey: A New Era," and "Halloween Ends."