The World We Knew Trailer: Chariots Of Fire's Struan Rodgers Stars In A Paranoid Thriller [Exclusive]

"The World We Knew" marks the feature film debut for directing duo Luke Sinner and Matthew Benjamin Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the story along with Kirk Lake. The film held its world premiere at London's FrightFest digital film festival that took place between August 27 and August 31, 2020 to very favorable notices, with reviews calling it "...a stylish ghost story" and "...a genuinely fresh slice of supernatural horror." As Mutiny Pictures CEO Ben Yennie said in a statement, "We were really excited to team up with 'The World We Knew' team. It's a fun ride that feels like a Tarantino movie if he went more surreal and British."

The film stars Struan Rodgers ("Kill List," "Stardust," "Chariots of Fire") as Barker, Johann Myers ("The Lost City of Z," "State of Play," "The Medallion") as Gordon, and Finbar Lynch ("Child 44," "Proof," "Suffragette") as Carpenter. They're joined by a cast that also includes Simon Rhodes, Alexander Wells, Mat Harvey, and Kirk Lake. The synopsis of the film is described as,

"After a job goes wrong, six armed robbers must spend a single night at a deserted safe house. But during their stay their pasts come back to haunt them. What is real and what is the product of their tormented minds?"

"The World We Knew" will be made available on Video On Demand for a release on December 14, 2021.